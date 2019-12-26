Passenger Onboard Ahmedabad-Kolkata Flight Dies Due To Cardiac Arrest

The SpiceJet flight departed to its final destination at 2 am. (File)

An Ahmedabad-bound SpiceJet aircraft made an emergency landing in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday after a passenger fell sick, officials said, adding that he later died.

"On 26.12.2019 about 00:15 Hrs, a flight of SpiceJet SG-406 bound for Ahmedabad from Kolkata required emergency landing due to medical emergency. At about 00:31 Hrs, the flight landed," an official statement said.

The flight landed in Indore, the airport manager along with the ambulance of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) and on-duty doctors immediately attended to the passenger named Jayvijay Vaghu who was then referred to Banthia Hospital for treatment.

"At Banthia Hospital the pax was further referred to MY government hospital Indore for treatment where the said pax was declared dead due to cardiac arrest," the statement read.

The flight departed to its final destination at 2 am.

