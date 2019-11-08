SPG Security: What Is SPG, Who Gets Security Cover From Special Protection Group

SPG security cover provides security to the PM, former PMs and their immediate family members.

Top Indian security cover called the Special Protection Group or the SPG security cover has been withdrawn from the Gandhi family by the government, sources in the home ministry today said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now have Z Plus category protection, which means the Gandhis will be guarded by around 100 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The Gandhi family had been under the SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

Know About Special Protection Group or SPG security:

The SPG security cover provides security to the Prime Minister of India, former Prime Minister and their immediate family members.

Since its inception in the year 1985, a year after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards, the SPG is providing security to VIPs at their office and home. It also protects them at local functions and during tours.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former PMs and their families for 10 years.

The motto of SPG security is "Zero Error" and "Culture of Excellence".

The spirit of the spirit behind the SPG motto is "Shauryam Samarpanam Surakshanam" which means bravery, devotion and protection.

SPG officers have been so far awarded by a Shaurya Chakra, 39 President's Police Medals for distinguished service and 297 Police Medals for meritorious service, teh group's official website says.

SPG security cover was also withdrawn from former PMs HD Deve Gowda and VP Singh. Atal Bihari Vajpayee had SPG cover till he died in 2018.

