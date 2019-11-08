Top-Level SPG Cover To Gandhis Withdrawn, Z+ Security Now: Sources

Sources close to the Gandhis say they have not been informed about the change in security.

The Gandhi family will no longer have Special Protection Group (SPG) cover, the government has decided, government sources have said. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, her children Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will now have Z Plus category protection.

Sources close to the Gandhis say they have not been informed.

The decision was taken after a security review recently, said the sources. The SPG, an elite force of 3,000, are now tasked with protecting only Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Z Plus security means the Gandhis will be guarded by personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The decision is set to become a huge political flashpoint, with Congress leaders perceiving the move as a "downgrading" of the security of the Gandhis, who have been under SPG cover since the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

The SPG was set up or the security of prime ministers and their families in 1985, a year after Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her bodyguards.

After the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi, the SPG Act was amended to provide security to former PMs and their families for 10 years.

In 2003, the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP government amended the law again to bring down the automatic protection for 10 years to one year - or more depending on the level of threat as decided by the centre.

The Gandhi family, which has seen the assassination of two members, has always been among India's most protected, apart from the Prime Minister and a select few.

But government sources say the big move to withdraw SPG to the family is part of a review that will be carried out every five years.

In August, the government had withdrawn former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's SPG cover.

Similar security was also withdrawn from former PMs HD Deve Gowda and VP Singh. Mr Vajpayee had SPG cover till he died in 2018.

