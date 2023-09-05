Speeding Mercedes Crashes Into Milk Tanker On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The mangled remains of the Mercedes after the crash at Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

A speeding Mercedes crashed into a milk tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai expressway, leaving the front part of the luxury car a twisted heap of torn and mangled metal.

The driver, Akash, was pulled out after a two-hour effort by National Highways Authority officials and the local villagers.

The incident took place around 4:30 pm when the car was heading to Alwar from Fridabad.

According to witnesses, the man, trapped inside, was howling.

Akash was admitted to a local hospital. Considering his condition, the man, who is a realtor, has been referred to the trauma centre in Delhi.

An investigation into the matter is underway.