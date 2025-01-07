These Three Expressways To Redefine Road Trip Experience Soon: Check Details

Delhi - Mumbai Expressway

Delhi - Dehradun Expressway

Bengaluru - Chennai Expressway

India was once famous for its bad roads. The extent of fear was high. So much so, that carmakers always developed India-spec suspensions for their global models or bothered to tune the springs to take the harsh beating. While the road infrastructure is already picking pace to set new benchmarks, the country is on the brink of redefining the road travel experience with three new expressways that are set to be opened for public use. These modern architectural marvels are designed to promise faster, smoother, and more efficient travel while offering stunning vistas along the way.The country's longest greenfield expressway - Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, takes the top spot on this list with a total length span of 1,350 km. The expressway is built with 8 functional lanes, which can be further expanded to 12 lanes. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in June 2024 confirmed that the expressway is completed to 82 per cent. It is expected to be completed by October this year. The Mumba-Delhi Expressway makes its way through Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra. Upon being operational, it will serve the states with improved and sped-up mobility, bringing down the travel time from Delhi to Mumbai to around 24 hours.Dehradun has always served more than just the capital of Uttarakhand for Delhi. Often considered as a weekend getaway or an entry point to the scenic state of Uttarakhand. Built at an expense of Rs 10,000 crore, the project starts from Faridabad and connects Kalindi Kunj and Akshardham in Delhi. From Akshardham Temple, the expressway takes an elevated approach to cross Delhi and connect Dehradun. The travel time with the expressway in place will come down to just three hours, which stands at around 6 hours currently.The last one on the list is the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway. A section of the setup is already open in a toll-free manner. However, the complete span of the 260-kilometer expressway will be open for the public by August 2025. The expressway is being built at a cost of Rs 17,900 crore, and it is aimed at reducing the travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru to three hours from an existing travel time of 3 hours.