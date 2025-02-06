Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Is Now Open: Check Travel Time, Why It's Toll-Free And More

The new Expressway, which spans more than 210 km, will drastically reduce travel time, from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Is Now Open: Check Travel Time, Why It's Toll-Free And More
A crucial 3.5 km section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is fully functional

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has reached a new milestone by opening a 3.5 km section. This is part of a larger 31.6 km project designed to shorten travel times between the two cities significantly.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the 212 km-long six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Access Controlled Expressway has been built for Rs 12,000 crore.

Divided into four sections, this expressway is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

Toll-Free Route

The first 18 km, stretching from Akshardham Temple to Loni will be toll-free, which will provide a seamless experience to the commuters.

3.5 km Stretch Open

A crucial 3.5 km section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, spanning from Daat Kali to Asharodi, is now fully operational. Previously, only three lanes were accessible, but all six lanes are now open, ensuring smoother and more efficient travel between the two regions.

Infrastructure

Designed to enhance road safety and reduce travel time, the expressway extends 31.6 km and features six lanes. It includes seven underpasses, two Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), and a total of 54 junctions-17 major and 37 minor- effectively easing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Foot Over Bridges

To ensure pedestrian safety, especially for students, foot-over bridges will be installed at various locations. These will provide a secure crossing option without disrupting vehicular movement.

Elevated Sections

The expressway also features two 200-meter elevated sections, further enhancing connectivity and reducing travel disruptions.

Transforming Connectivity

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a landmark infrastructure project aimed at revolutionizing travel between the two cities. With its extensive features, including foot over bridges, underpasses, and elevated sections, it promises safer, faster, and more seamless commuting.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Now Open, Ministry Of Road Transport And Highways (MoRTH
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.