Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Is Now Open: Check Travel Time, Why It's Toll-Free And More

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has reached a new milestone by opening a 3.5 km section. This is part of a larger 31.6 km project designed to shorten travel times between the two cities significantly.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the 212 km-long six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Access Controlled Expressway has been built for Rs 12,000 crore.

Divided into four sections, this expressway is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

Toll-Free Route

The first 18 km, stretching from Akshardham Temple to Loni will be toll-free, which will provide a seamless experience to the commuters.

3.5 km Stretch Open

A crucial 3.5 km section of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, spanning from Daat Kali to Asharodi, is now fully operational. Previously, only three lanes were accessible, but all six lanes are now open, ensuring smoother and more efficient travel between the two regions.

Infrastructure

Designed to enhance road safety and reduce travel time, the expressway extends 31.6 km and features six lanes. It includes seven underpasses, two Railway Over Bridges (ROBs), and a total of 54 junctions-17 major and 37 minor- effectively easing congestion and improving traffic flow.

Foot Over Bridges

To ensure pedestrian safety, especially for students, foot-over bridges will be installed at various locations. These will provide a secure crossing option without disrupting vehicular movement.

Elevated Sections

The expressway also features two 200-meter elevated sections, further enhancing connectivity and reducing travel disruptions.

Transforming Connectivity

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a landmark infrastructure project aimed at revolutionizing travel between the two cities. With its extensive features, including foot over bridges, underpasses, and elevated sections, it promises safer, faster, and more seamless commuting.