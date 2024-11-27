Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Set To Open In January 2025, Reducing Travel Time To 2.5 Hours

With its opening planned for January 2025, the much awaited Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is set to transform travel between Delhi and Dehradun. The new Expressway, which spans more than 210 km, will drastically reduce travel time, from 6.5 hours to just 2.5 hours.

The project boasts several advanced features designed to enhance the travel experience. Notably, it includes an elevated wildlife corridor, ensuring safer passage for animals, as well as upgraded safety measures for travelers. These features highlight the commitment to both efficiency and environmental preservation. As the opening date approaches, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is expected to bring a transformative shift to the region's connectivity, benefiting commuters, tourists, and freight transport alike. This development will also put a check on migration.

Watch the video here:



According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the 212 km-long six-lane Delhi-Dehradun Greenfield Access Controlled Expressway has been built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore.

The expressway, which is expected to cut travel time between Delhi and Dehradun to two-and-a-half hours, is expected to open next year for the public.

Divided into four sections, this expressway is being constructed starting from Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Akshardham in Delhi, Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, EPE interchange at Khekra in Mandola, Baghpat, Shamli, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh to Dehradun, Uttrakhand.

A 340-metre-long three-lane tunnel is also being constructed at Datkali, Dehradun at a cost of Rs 1,995 crore, the ministry stated in an April 2023 statement about the project.

"Many special provisions have been made in the construction of the entire corridor. In these, the route from Ganeshpur to Dehradun has been kept safe for wildlife. There is a provision of 12-km elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, two major bridges and 13 minor bridges," the MoRTH said.

"Also, 113 VUP (Vehicular Under Passes), LVUP (Light Vehicular Under Passes), SVUP (Small Vehicular Under Passes), 5 ROBs, 4 major bridges and 62 bus shelters are being constructed in the entire expressway. Along with this, apart from 76 km service road, 29 km elevated road, 16 entry-exit points are also being constructed," it added.