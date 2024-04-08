Speeding Audi Hits Haryana Man Walking After Dinner, Body Found In Pieces

The accident took place near the Jalmana village in Karnal

A man in Haryana's Karnal died after a speeding Audi car hit him on Saturday, the police said.

The impact of the car was so powerful that the man's body was found in pieces after the tragic crash.

The accident took place near the Jalmana village in Karnal when the man was walking on the road with his sister-in-law and niece after dinner.

The two women also sustained serious injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital, the police said.

While the sister-in-law's leg was dismembered, the niece was found in a nearby field.

The police have seized the Haryana registration number black-colored Audi, and efforts are on to arrest the driver and his companion.