Special Postage Stamp To Commemorate 25 Years Of Adani Group's Mundra Port

Mundra Port has played a pivotal role in India's maritime infrastructure

In a ceremony marking 25 years of Mundra Port, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel released a commemorative postal stamp to honour the port's contributions to India's maritime and economic growth.

The event, held on World Post Day, highlights the transformation of Mundra Port from a single jetty in 1998 into India's largest commercial port and a key global maritime hub.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani took to 'X' to express his gratitude:

"Thank you, Hon'ble @CMOGuj Bhupendrabhai Patel, for releasing a commemorative stamp to celebrate 25 years of Mundra Port. Its journey from a tiny jetty in 1998 to one of the world's leading ports today has not been without its challenges. Mundra Port's growth symbolises our partnership of trust with Gujarat and its people."

Thank you, Hon'ble @CMOGuj Bhupendrabhai Patel, for releasing a commemorative stamp to celebrate 25 years of Mundra Port. Its journey from a tiny jetty in 1998 to one of the world's leading ports today has not been without its challenges. Mundra Port's growth symbolises our… https://t.co/16yniZrslwpic.twitter.com/fKmB1CsI3D — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 9, 2024

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Managing Director of Adani Enterprises Ltd Rajesh Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd Karan Adani, and Gujarat Circle Chief Postmaster General Ganesh V Sawaleshwarkar.

Mundra Port's evolution is a testament to its role as a vital commercial gateway, handling nearly 11% of India's maritime cargo and 33% of the nation's container traffic. Since its inception, the port has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to state and national exchequers and created more than 7.5 crore man-days of employment. Its development has attracted investments exceeding Rs70,000 crore, and through the Adani Foundation, community initiatives have benefited over 3.5 lakh people across 61 villages.

"This commemorative stamp represents not just the legacy of Mundra Port but also our partnership of trust with the people of Gujarat and the supportive policies of the state government," said Karan Adani. "Together, we have turned a vast wasteland into India's largest port, reaffirming our commitment to driving economic development and creating opportunities for our people, while supporting India's ambition to be a leader in global trade."

The stamp, titled "25 Years of Progress - Mundra Port," was designed by India Post in collaboration with Adani Ports and features a visual narrative of the port's transformation. 5,000 stamp sheets, containing a total of 60,000 stamps, have been printed and will be available for purchase through India Post's ePortal. A special cover and stamp cancellation were also released, and a copy of the commemorative stamp will be displayed at the National Philatelic Museum in New Delhi.

Mundra Port has played a pivotal role in India's maritime infrastructure, serving both coastal and hinterland regions, while also expanding globally with operations in Sri Lanka, Israel, and Tanzania. The company's vision is to become the world's largest ports and logistics platform within the next decade.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)