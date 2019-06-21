Malegaon Case: Pragya Thakur Exempted From Appearing In Court This Week

Pragya Thakur will now have to appear before the court next week.

The National Investigative Agency or NIA court on Friday allowed Malegaon blast case accused Bhopal lawmaker Pragya Thakur to be exempted from appearing in court on grounds that the newly-elected legislator was required to attend the ongoing Parliament Session.

The application was filed by Pragya Thakur's lawyer who wrote that as a lawmaker, her presence was needed in the parliament.

Per court's orders, Ms Thakur will now have to appear before the court next week.

The court earlier rejected Ms Thakur's plea for a permanent exemption from appearing in the court saying, "The health grounds, not having a house near Mumbai, attending parliament session, etc were not reasonable grounds."

The judge noted that attending parliament is necessary and granted an exemption to Ms Thakur for Thursday. It also said that the court may consider a fresh application if filed on Friday.

The NIA court had on June 3 directed Ms Thakur and all other accused in the case to appear before it once a week.