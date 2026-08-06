'Spacerani', 'News': Bizarre Names In Chhattisgarh Job Exam Result Spark Row

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh after unusual candidate names such as "News," "Spacerani," and "Manbas" appeared in the preliminary results of the Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission's (CGPSC) recruitment examination for Subedar, Sub-Inspector (SI), and Platoon Commander posts.

The Congress has questioned the transparency of the recruitment process, while the CGPSC has dismissed the controversy, saying the names were entered by the candidates themselves during the online application process and do not indicate any irregularity.

The preliminary examination, conducted on July 12, 2026, was held across 183 examination centres in all 33 districts of the state for recruitment to 341 posts. The results, declared on August 4, shortlisted 7,301 candidates for the main examination, which is tentatively scheduled for October 24-26.

Soon after the results were published, screenshots of the merit list went viral on social media after users spotted candidates listed under names such as "Manbas", "Spacerani", "He Ram," "Bhakt Prahlad," "Tufail" and "News". The names quickly went viral, with many questioning whether the recruitment process had been compromised.

The Congress quickly reacted, demanding an impartial investigation into the entire recruitment process to safeguard its credibility.

Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also took a swipe at the BJP government through a post on X. Congratulating candidates named "News" and "Spacerani" for clearing the preliminary examination, Baghel remarked sarcastically that after "Sunny Leone receiving benefits under the Mahtari Vandan Yojana, this is yet another unprecedented achievement under the Vishnu Deo Sai government."

Amid the growing controversy, the CGPSC on Thursday issued an official clarification rejecting allegations of any irregularity. In a press statement, the commission said "false and misleading information" was being circulated on social media regarding candidates with bizarre names.

According to the commission, these names were entered by the candidates themselves while submitting their online application forms. It said admit cards were generated using the same details, and the candidates subsequently appeared for document verification, physical efficiency tests, and the preliminary examination using those names.

The commission urged candidates and the public to rely only on information available on its official website and not on unverified social media claims.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma refrained from commenting on the controversy, saying he did not have complete information and would respond only after examining the facts. The BJP, meanwhile, accused the Congress of attempting to create unnecessary confusion.

BJP spokesperson Ujjwal Deepak said the Commission had already clarified the issue and there was no reason to prolong the controversy. "The Congress is trying to mislead people without verifying the facts. The PSC has already explained how these names appeared. Instead of creating confusion, the Congress should answer questions about the PSC recruitment scam during its own tenure and paper leak cases in states where it is in power," Deepak said.