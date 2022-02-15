BJP Convoy 'Attacked By Samajwadi Party Goons,' Alleges UP Deputy Chief Minister

The attack has "shown the real character of the party," said Keshav Prasad Maurya. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Tuesday alleged that Union Minister SP Singh Baghel's convoy was "attacked by Samajwadi Party goons" in Mainpuri district's Karhal where he is pitted against Akhilesh Yadav.

He claimed that with this "attack" on the Union minister, who is also the BJP's candidate, the Samajwadi Party chief has "ensured his defeat".

The exact detail of the incident was not available. The Mainpuri Police, in a tweet, said the SHO of Karhal has been asked to take the required action.

"The attack on the convoy of Union Minister SP Singh Baghel, BJP candidate from Mainpuri's Karhal assembly constituency, by Samajwadi Party goons has shown the real character of the party," Mr Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Yesterday, BJP MP Geeta Shakya was also attacked. Strict action will be taken against the culprits of both the incidents," added Mr Maurya.

He alleged that Akhilesh Yadav got Mr Baghel and other BJP leaders attacked by "his pet goons" out of the fear of being defeated in his stronghold Karhal.

"With the attack, you have ensured your defeat. Is this the new Samajwadi Party? Will you get those contesting against you attacked?" he posited in another tweet.

BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh also slammed the Samajwadi Party.

"The attack on BJP candidate Baghel Ji shows that Akhilesh (Yadav) is going to taste defeat. The victory in elections is ensured due to blessings of the people and not by the terror of goons," Singh tweeted.

Karhal will go to the polls in the third phase on February 20.