Southwest Monsoon Onset Over Kerala Likely On June 1: Weather Department

The advance of southwest monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala. (File)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) today said conditions are favourable in Kerala for the onset of the southwest monsoon on June 1.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea from May 31 to June 4. In view of this, conditions are very likely to become favourable from June 1 for the onset of southwest monsoon over Kerala," the IMD stated in its bulletin.

It also said that the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some parts of Maldives-Comorin area, some more parts of south Bay of Bengal, remaining parts of Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The weather officials predicted that "conditions are becoming favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into some more parts of Maldives-Comorin area during next 48 hours."

The advance of the southwest monsoon over Indian mainland is marked by monsoon onset over Kerala and is an important indicator characterising the transition from hot and dry season to a rainy season.