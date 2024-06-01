Southwest Monsoon Likely To Arrive In Madhya Pradesh By June 15: Forecast

Southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by June 15. (Representational)

Southwest monsoon is likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by June 15, two days before its usual onset in the state, an official from the meteorological department said on Saturday.

Southwest monsoon made an early onset over Kerala and the northeastern region on Thursday.

The simultaneous onset of monsoon over Kerala and the northeast is quite rare and has happened on four occasions earlier - in 2017, 1997, 1995 and 1991.

Talking to PTI, Pramendra Kumar, meteorologist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bhopal Centre, said, "Monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh around June 15 or a day or two ahead of its normal schedule." The state is expected to receive more than its normal rainfall this season, he said, adding that the average rainfall of the state was 949 mm.

Last year, monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on June 25 but covered the entire state in a short time, he said.

Another meteorologist of IMD's Bhopal Centre, Prakash Dhawale, said that the southwest monsoon has made an early onset over Kerala.

If the advancement remains normal, monsoon is likely to reach south Madhya Pradesh a day or two ahead of June 17, he said.

In 2022, the monsoon arrived in the central state on June 16, a day before its usual schedule, and covered 80 per cent of the state by June 21.



