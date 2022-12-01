'Mumbai Police Acted Fast': South Korean YouTuber To NDTV On Harassment

The video shows the man getting close to her and holding her hand despite her protesting.

Someone watching her live-stream helped her, the South Korean woman who was harassed in Mumbai last night said. Speaking to NDTV, she said she was walking back to her hotel when two young men yelled at her on the road and tried to kiss her. Police have arrested two men, and called her to inform that they will send a woman constable to get her statement, she added.

"I tried my best not to escalate the situation. He started to grab my waist and drag me to his motorcycle. I wasn't feeling comfortable and said I'm not comfortable," she narrated, adding that they tried to follow her and asked for her phone number as well. "I gave them a fake number, so they would leave," she said.

The South Korean woman, who could be seen rattled in the video clip, said she tied her best not to escalate the situation as there were two men harassing her.

She, however, does not hold the horrifying experience against the country. "This happens everywhere, not just in India. Indians are as beautiful as other parts of the world," she said.

In a video shared online, one of the accused was seen pulling the YouTuber by her hand as she shouts "no, no", in Mumbai's Khar last night.

The video shows the man getting close to her and holding her hand despite her protesting.

As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift. The woman denies it and tells them in broken English that her house is nearby.