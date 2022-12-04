South Korean YouTuber Molested In Mumbai, Plays Cricket With Locals

The YouTuber was molested by two locals on a busy Mumbai street while she was live-streaming

South Korean YouTuber Hyojeong Park on Sunday shared a photograph after playing gully cricket in Mumbai's Dhobi Ghat.

She is seen posing with local kids holding cricket bats. “I played my first cricket match in Dhobi Ghat. I hope I can make a vlog soon,” the caption read.

Ms Park was in the news earlier this week after she was molested by two locals on a busy Mumbai street while she was live-streaming. Two men, Aditya and Atharva came to her rescue and also helped her amplify the incident.

— Mhyochi in ???????? (@mhyochi) December 4, 2022

Ms Park later tweeted a photo with the two thanking them for the kind act. “Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya and Atharva,” she wrote.

Ms Park's live stream showed one of the accused getting closer to her and holding her hand even as she protested. As she walked away, he appeared again with another man on a bike and offered her a lift.

Another video was shared on Twitter showing what had happened after Ms Park was harassed. In the clip, an Indian man can be seen telling the Korean YouTuber that he was watching her live streaming and rushed towards her. He is seen talking to the two accused and asking them to stop. They leave after the man's intervention following which Ms Park thanks him.

“Mumbai is really safe, and I think he also didn't have a very bad intention," Ms Park is heard saying towards the end of the clip while walking with the man who helped her.

The two accused, identified as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20, were arrested by the Mumbai Police and a case was registered.