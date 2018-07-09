South Korean First Lady, A 'Dangal' Fan, Invites Phogat Family For Tea

The Phogat family says they are excited and looking forward to the meeting (File)

Haryana's famous wrestler family, the Phogats, on whose story Aamir Khan starrer Bollywood film 'Dangal' is based, have been invited for a meeting in New Delhi with South Korean first lady Kim Jung-sook, who had watched the movie back home with a group of Indian students.

The Phogat family says they are excited and looking forward to the meeting.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is on a state visit to India from July 8 to 11.

Ms Jung-sook's meeting with Indian students and a screening of 'Dangal' was arranged in the run up to President Moon Jae-in's visit to India.

"It is a great honour to have been invited over a cup of tea with her. We were told that the first lady was quite appreciative of the movie, which has touched her deeply," wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat told PTI over phone.

'Dangal', which was released in 2016, is a sports drama based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat and his daughters Geeta and Babita.

"After watching the film with Indian students, she liked it and expressed keenness to meet us. We were contacted by the Korean Embassy officials and now all of us are planning to meet her," said Geeta Phogat's cousin Rahul Phogat said.

Mahavir Phogat said it gave him immense joy "that the film is also becoming a medium to further strengthen relations between the two countries".

Despite all odds, Mahavir Singh Phogat, who hails from Balali village in Bhiwani district, trained his daughters to become world class wrestlers.

He overcame odds to train his daughters in wrestling, a game commonly perceived as a male dominated sport, especially in a state like Haryana.