South African Cheetah Gives Birth To 5 Cubs, Number In Kuno Park Now 26

South African cheetah Gamini has given birth to five cubs at Kuno National Park.

A five-year-old cheetah, brought to the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh from South Africa as part of an ambitious reintroduction project, has given birth to five cubs, Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav said today. With this, the tally of Indian-born cubs has increased to 13 while the total number of cheetahs, including the cubs, is 26 at the Kuno park.

High Five, Kuno!



Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today.



"High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today. This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa," said Mr Yadav on X, formerly Twitter.

"Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs. The total number of cheetahs, including cubs in Kuno National Park, is 26. Gamini's legacy leaps forward: Introducing her adorable cubs," added the Forest Minister.

Namibian cheetah Jwala gave birth to four cubs on January 20 and Aasha, another Namibian cheetah, gave birth to three cubs earlier that month. While January recorded the birth of seven cubs, it also witnessed the death of Shaurya -- an adult Namibian cheetah -- on January 16.

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952. In 2022, eight Cheetahs - brought from Namibia - were introduced in India under Project Cheetah. Subsequently, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were also translocated and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.