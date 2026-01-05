Watch: IShowSpeed Races Cheetah During Africa Tour, Internet Can't Believe It

Popular YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed has released a video of himself sprinting against a cheetah, taking on one of his most daring and unusual challenges yet as part of his ongoing athletic stunt series. In the video, the 20-year-old streamer, Darren Watkins, enthusiastically sets the stage for his latest stunt, introducing his opponent - a fully grown cheetah. "I'm going to race this cheetah today," he declares in the video.

Before the race even begins, the cheetah unexpectedly lunges at Speed, scratching his leg and leaving two noticeable marks. Despite the injury, Speed remains undeterred and determined to go through with the race.

Soon after, both Speed and the cheetah take their positions at the starting line. As the countdown begins, anticipation builds. Once the race starts, Speed dashes forward with full effort, while the cheetah picks up speed effortlessly. In the final stretch, the animal pulls ahead with ease, crossing the finish line just before Speed.

Speed is currently on an Africa tour, which will continue until late January 2026.

Notably, cheetahs, the fastest land animals on Earth, can reach speeds between 100 and 120 km/h (68 to 75 mph). In contrast, the fastest recorded human speed, set by Usain Bolt in 2009, is 44.72 km/h (27.78 mph).

The clip has stunned social media, with many users reacting in disbelief and questioning both his courage and decision to race the world's fastest land animal. Known for racing pro athletes and celebrities, Speed has carved out a niche for pushing his limits against formidable and unexpected opponents.

IShowSpeed's racing antics went viral in November 2024 when he took on Olympic gold medallist Noah Lyles in a $100,000, 50-metre sprint showdown. He gave Lyles a run for his money, but ultimately, the champ pulled ahead.