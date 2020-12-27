Sourav Ganguly Meets Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

The meeting between Mr Ganguly and Jagdeep Dhankhar was on till 5.40 PM.

BCCI President and former cricket captain, Sourav Ganguly, on Sunday met West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence. The meeting was described by sources at Raj Bhavan as a "courtesy call".

With Assembly elections due in the state next year, there is speculation that he may join politics.

Mr Ganguly, who reached Raj Bhavan at around 4.40 PM, did not take any question on the reason for his visit.

Had interaction with ‘Dada' @SGanguly99 President @BCCI at Raj Bhawan today at 4.30 PM on varied issues.



Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864. pic.twitter.com/tB3Rtb4ZD6 — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) December 27, 2020

Raj Bhavan sources said that Mr Ganguly's visit has nothing to do with the political developments in the state.