"Mummy, Papa, Forgive Me": Class 11 Student Fails JEE, Dies By Suicide

Dejected by her JEE results, 18-year-old Aditi Mishra died by suicide and left a sorry note for her parents.

Read Time: 2 mins
"Mummy, Papa, Forgive Me": Class 11 Student Fails JEE, Dies By Suicide
Aditi Mishra was preparing for JEE for two years.
Uttar Pradesh:

Aditi Mishra, an 18-year-old engineering student, died by suicide on Wednesday (February 12), and left a "sorry" note for her parents. A day before the incident, JEE results were declared and Aditi flunked. Devastated by the outcome, Aditi hanged herself to death. A suicide note found in Aditi's room read "Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it..."

Aditi, a student of Momentum Coaching Center, located in Betiahata of Cantt police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, was preparing for JEE for two years. She used to share a room with another girl at the Satyadeep Girls Hostel.

Following failing the JEE exam, she spoke to her parents on Wednesday morning. During this time, she also asked her father to recharge her mobile. Reportedly, the teenager was dejected. At the same time, Aditi's roommate had gone out.

When Aditi's roommate returned and knocked on the door, she didn't get a response. The girl peeped inside and saw Aditi hanging from a noose made of a stole. The roommate informed the hostel warden, who then informed the police.

Upon investigation, Police recovered a suicide note that read: "Sorry mummy papa, forgive me... I could not do it... this was the end of our relationship... you guys don't cry... you guys gave me a lot of love. I could not fulfill your dreams... you guys please take care of Choti... she will definitely fulfill your dreams. Your beloved daughter- Aditi."

Aditi's parents, residents of Mishraulia village in Sant Kabir Nagar district, have been informed. The teenager's body has been sent for postmortem. Abhinav Tyagi, Superintendent of Police (City) said the real cause of death will be known only after the postmortem.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

