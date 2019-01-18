Soon, A 'Big Decision' By Centre To Boost Farmers' Income: BJP Leader

There has been speculation the Centre might announce scheme to give an input cost to farmers. (File)

A senior leader of the ruling BJP today said the Centre will soon announce a "very big decision" aimed at boosting the income of farmers.

Addressing a press conference, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) farmers' wing president Virendra Singh Mast said the government had taken a number of "historic" decisions for rural development and the agriculture sector.

In the near future, a big decision will be taken for the prosperity of farmers, he said.

There has been speculation that the Union government might announce a scheme to give some kind of an input cost to farmers, depending on their individual land-holdings.

Mr Mast, however, declined to share any details of the likely decision.

He also said loan waiver was not a permanent solution to the problems facing the farmers of the country.

He added that the farmers' wing of the BJP will hold its national convention at Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh next month and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address its concluding session on February 24.