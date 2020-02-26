Sonia Gandhi's Demand For Amit Shah's Resignation 'Laughable': Prakash Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar accused Sonia Gandhi of politicising violence in Delhi (File)

Accusing Congress president Sonia Gandhi of politicising the Delhi violence after she hit out at the centre, the BJP on Wednesday termed the opposition party's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation "laughable".

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that Mr Shah is continuously working with the police to control the situation in the national capital.

"Violence is ending. Investigation is on to find out the truth and identify the culprits. No accused will be left out. At such a time, attacking the government and politicising the violence is dirty politics," he said, adding that it also demoralizes police.

The BJP leader noted that Amit Shah had called a meeting of all political parties, including the Congress, over the communal violence in Delhi and asserted that it is the responsibility of all parties to help maintain peace.

He also raked up the anti-Sikh riots in 1984 when the Congress was in power to hit back at the opposition party.

Sonia Gandhi had earlier said that the Centre and the Delhi government were responsible for the deadly communal violence in the city and demanded Amit Shah's resignation over the situation in Delhi.