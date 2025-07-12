"Moment Of Pride": Amit Shah After Maratha Military Landscapes Get UNESCO Tag

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed happiness after the "Maratha Military Landscapes of India" earned the UNESCO World Heritage status, saying that it is a moment of immense pride for all countrymen.

In a post on X, Amit Shah said, "It is a moment of immense pride for all countrymen that UNESCO has included 12 forts associated with the life of Maharajadhiraj Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the UNESCO World Heritage list."

"Just a few days ago, I visited the Raigad Fort and had a spiritual experience of the symbols associated with the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. These forts have been the main pillars of protection of Hindu Swaraj and from here, crores of countrymen have been getting continuous inspiration towards their mother language and culture," the post further reads.

यह सभी देशवासियों के लिए अत्यंत गौरव का क्षण है, जब UNESCO ने महाराजाधिराज छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी के जीवन से जुड़े 12 किलों को #UNESCOWorldHeritage में शामिल किया है।



अभी कुछ ही दिन पहले रायगढ़ किले पर जाकर छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज जी के जीवन से जुड़े प्रतीकों से आत्मसाक्षात्कार… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 11, 2025

The 'Maratha Military Landscapes of India' have been added to the UNESCO World Heritage List, becoming India's 44th property to receive this recognition.

The inscription took place during 47th session of the World Heritage Committee in Paris, France, marking a significant milestone in the global acknowledgment of India's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

Spread across the states of Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, the selected sites, include Salher, Shivneri, Lohgad, Khanderi, Raigad, Rajgad, Pratapgad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala, Vijaydurg, and Sindhudurg in Maharashtra, along with Gingee Fort in Tamil Nadu.

While Shivneri fort, Lohgad, Raigad, Suvarnadurg, Panhala fort, Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg and Gingee fort are protected under the Archaeological Survey of India whereas Salher fort, Rajgad, Khanderi fort and Pratapgarh are protected by the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra.

The Maratha Military Landscape of India was nominated under criteria (iv) and (vi), recognizing their exceptional testimony to a living cultural tradition, their architectural and technological significance, and their deep associations with historic events and traditions.

The purpose of including these heritage sites in UNESCO's list is to preserve and promote shared heritage based on OUVs (Outstanding Universal Values) found in cultural, natural as well as mixed properties across 196 countries. On its part, India became a member of the World Heritage Committee from 2021-25.

