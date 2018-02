Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be on a day's visit to her constituency tomorrow to attend a meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee. She will also inaugurate various schemes from MP's discretionary fund at Bhuemau guest house and will meet party leaders, K L Sharma, Ms Gandhi's representative, said."Sonia Gandhi will be on a day visit to her constituency on February 24. During the visit, she will be attending the meeting of the district vigilance and monitoring committee," he said.