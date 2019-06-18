Sonia Gandhi To Hold Congress' Parliamentary Strategy Meet Today: Report

Sonia Gandhi has called for Congress' parliamentary party to meet and strategise for the current session

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi is scheduled to chair a meeting of her party's Parliament strategy group today to chalk out the strategy for the ongoing session of Parliament.

In the meeting, leaders are likely to discuss a common agenda to ensure better floor coordination among the Opposition parties, a source in the party told news agency ANI.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma had earlier given news agency ANI a sense of what his party's line will be during the session. "The government should end the ordinance culture. It should respect the parliamentary process and important bills should be sent to Parliament Committees before being discussed in the house," Mr Sharma had said.

Appointment of the party's leader in the Lok Sabha will also be taken up in the meeting. Though the announcement would be made after the election of Lok Sabha speaker tomorrow, the source said.

Sonia Gandhi holds the authority of appointing the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha or Lower House of Parliament.

Congress plans to chalk out a strategy for the first session of Parliament after the elections. The session is seen to be an important one as the Union Budget and some key legislations including the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill will be presented.

Despite being the largest opposition party in the Lok Sabha, Congress falls short of the required number for the 'Leader of the Opposition' post. Congress won a meagre 52 seats in the recently concluded general elections.

