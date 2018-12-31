Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Never Interfered In Defence Deals: AK Antony

His comments came after the Congress and the BJP took on each other over the AgustaWestland case on Sunday.

All India | | Updated: December 31, 2018 14:30 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Never Interfered In Defence Deals: AK Antony

AK Antony has said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals


New Delhi: 

Former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony today said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in any defence deals and accused the BJP of "manufacturing" lies.

"Government, BJP misusing agencies to manufacture lies. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deal," Mr Antony told reporters.

His comments came after the Congress and the BJP took on each other over the AgustaWestland case on Sunday.

While the Congress alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were AgustaWestland's protectors and promoters, while the BJP accused it of defending Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the deal, and asked why it was scared of a probe into the case.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

AgustaWestland Chopper ScamAK AntonySonia Gandhi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mrinal SenLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusNew Year's EveTata SkyPaytm KYCNew Year WishesHuawei P SmartJio OfferDipika KakarTriple Talaq Bill

................................ Advertisement ................................