Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi Never Interfered In Defence Deals: AK Antony

AK Antony has said that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deals

Former defence minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony today said Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in any defence deals and accused the BJP of "manufacturing" lies.

"Government, BJP misusing agencies to manufacture lies. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never interfered in defence deal," Mr Antony told reporters.

His comments came after the Congress and the BJP took on each other over the AgustaWestland case on Sunday.

While the Congress alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government were AgustaWestland's protectors and promoters, while the BJP accused it of defending Christian Michel, an alleged middleman in the deal, and asked why it was scared of a probe into the case.

