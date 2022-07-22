Sonia Gandhi Questioning Date Revised, Now Called On Tuesday By Probe Agency

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday for questioning in the alleged money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The questioning, which was earlier set to take place on July 25, has been deferred by a day.

The reason for the change of date could not be ascertained immediately.

Sonia Gandhi, 75, was questioned for nearly three hours during her first day of questioning in the case on Thursday. Mrs Gandhi, who recently recovered from Covid, was questioned keeping in mind Covid protocol with everyone participating equipped with a Covid negative certificate, officials said.

Mrs Gandhi's questioning was carried out by five officers led by a woman Additional Director, NDTV has learnt. The probe agency prepared 50 questions for the Congress chief.

The ED has been investigating the role of the Gandhis in the case which involves the Young Indian's takeover of AJL (Associated Journals Limited), the company which ran the National Herald newspaper. Founded by Mr Gandhi's grandfather and the country's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, the newspaper was a Congress mouthpiece that later went entirely online.