Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised, Doctors Say "Nothing Serious": Report

A team of doctors is attending to Sonia Gandhi, said sources
- Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital
- She was admitted late Tuesday evening due to feeling unwell from the weather change
- Sources confirmed there is nothing serious about her health situation
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New Delhi:
Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here late Tuesday evening, sources said.
They said she was feeling unwell due to the change in weather and was under observation.
A team of doctors is attending to her, but there is nothing serious, the sources said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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