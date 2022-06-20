Sonia Gandhi Out From Hospital, Faces Probe In Money Laundering Case

Sonia Gandhi has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was today discharged from the hospital in Delhi, over a week after she was admitted to the facility owing to post-Covid issues.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital this evening and advised rest at home," Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said in a tweet.

Mrs Gandhi had been admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on June 12, days after she tested positive for COVID-19.

She was immediately put under treatment and underwent a follow-up procedure on June 15.

"A fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract was also detected upon admission. She is currently being treated for it, along with other post-Covid symptoms," Mr Ramesh had said on Friday.

Sonia Gandhi,75, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on June 23 in a money laundering case.

Rahul Gandhi is already being questioned by the probe agency.

