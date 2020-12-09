PM Wishes Sonia Gandhi 'Long And Healthy Life' On Her Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Sonia Gandhi on her birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on her birthday today. "Birthday greetings to Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May God bless her with a long and healthy life," PM Modi tweeted. Political leaders and others have been wishing Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also wished Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Mr Gadkari took to Twitter and wished her long life and good health. "Birthday greetings to the President of the Indian National Congress party Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji. May you be blessed with good health and long life," Mr Gadkari said. Sonia Gandhi turned 74 today. She is the longest serving president of the party, having been elected in 1998.

The Congress interim president has decided not to celebrate her birthday today in support of the farmers' protest against the new farm laws and COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to the Congress party, all the in-charges and state party chiefs have been communicated that in view of the distress caused by Covid-19 pandemic across the country and the ongoing farmer's protest against the new agriculture bills, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal further in a letter asked all the state heads of Congress to avoid all sorts of celebrations including the cake cutting, on Sonia Gandhi's birthday.