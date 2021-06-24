Sonia Gandhi Asks Congress Leaders To Work To Address Vaccine Hesitancy

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi expressed concern over the pace of vaccination in India (File Photo)

Congress President Sonia Gandhi today expressed concern over the pace of vaccination in India, and said the country needs to prepare for the third wave of COVID-19 and protect children.

Addressing a meeting of party general secretaries and in-charges in various states, she said that the Congress must ensure that vaccine hesitancy is overcome and wastage of vaccines minimised.

She also called upon the partymen to continue to put pressure on the union government to ensure that the daily rate of vaccination trebles so that 75% of the population gets fully vaccinated by end of this year.

"No doubt, this is dependent entirely on the adequacy of vaccine supply. We must continue to put pressure on the Union government which has, at our party's insistence, finally taken on the responsibility for this," Mrs Gandhi said.

"At the same time, we have to ensure that registration takes place, that vaccine hesitancy wherever evident is overcome and vaccine wastage is minimised," she said addressing the party leaders virtually.



