8-Year-Old Girl Trampled To Death By Elephants In UP, Crops Destroyed

A herd of elephants from the jungles of Chhattisgarh lost its way (Representational photo)

A herd of elephants trampled to death an 8-year-old girl and destroyed standing crop at Nemna village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijpur area, an official said on Monday.

A herd of elephants from the jungles of Chhattisgarh lost its way to the Jarha forest area on Sunday night and attacked a house, trampling to death 8-year-old Naina, Divisional Forest Officer Mohd Zaheer Mirza said.

Later, the elephants destroyed standing crop of over 10 farmers, he said. Village head Sitaram has demanded compensation for the family of the girl and the farmers who suffered losses.