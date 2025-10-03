Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Goes To Supreme Court Over Arrest, Claims Harassment

Gitanjali J Angmo, wife of Sonam Wangchuk, has moved to the Supreme Court seeking the release of the climate activist, who has been arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in Jodhpur.

Angmo has refuted the allegations against Wangchuk being in touch with a Pakistani Intelligence Operative, and accused the Ladakh police of working with an "agenda".

"Whatever the DGP is saying, he has an agenda. They don't want to implement the 6th Schedule under any circumstances and want to make someone a scapegoat," she alleged.

On Wednesday, Angmo wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Droupadi Murmu, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and also the Leh District Collector, a copy of which she posted on X.

Alleging that a "full-scale witch hunt has been unleashed" for the past month to kill the "spirit of the climate activist", Angmo said that Wangchuk can "never be a threat to anyone, let alone his nation".

Mentioning the requests to PM Modi, President Murmu and Shah, Angmo questioned, "Am I not entitled to meet and speak with my husband on the phone and in person wherever he is detained?"

Angma further questioned, "Can I not be of assistance to my husband to know his ground of detention and to espouse his legal rights of seeking justice before the court of law? Am I not entitled to know the condition of my husband, who has been in detention since 26 September 2025, with no communication with me or anyone else close to us? As a responsible citizen of India, are we not entitled to peaceful freedom of expression and movement?".

Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act NSA on September 26 and shifted to Jodhpur jail shortly after.

The arrest happened following violence in Leh during protests, which claimed the lives of at least four people. The restrictions under section 163 of BNSS, which were imposed in the region, were eased for a few hours on Tuesday, allowing people to buy essential items. The protesters have been demanding inclusion of the region in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. A total of 44 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.