Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk, Detained For Nearly 6 Months, To Be Released

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was detained for nearly six months under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly inciting a mob with provocative statements in Ladakh's Leh, will be released, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said.

The ministry decided to revoke Wangchuk's detention by exercising the powers available under the NSA after "due consideration".

The Centre, in its statement, said that Wangchuk had undergone nearly half of the period of detention under the NSA.

"Government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders. In furtherance of this objective, and after due consideration, the Government/MHA decides to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect. Government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh," it said.

It added that the central government has been "actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region".

"However, the prevailing atmosphere of 'bandhs' and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy. The Government reiterates its commitment to providing all necessary safeguards for Ladakh. It remains hopeful that the issues concerning the region will be resolved through constructive engagement and dialogue, including through the mechanism of the High-Powered Committee as well as other appropriate platforms," the statement read.

Wangchuk was detained on September 26 last year, two days after violent protests over statehood and constitutional protection left four people dead and 50, including security personnel, injured in Ladakh's Leh. He was detained under the NSA on the orders of the district magistrate, Leh, to "maintain public order" and was then transferred to Jodhpur prison.

The climate activist had been protesting over the effects of climate change on Ladakh's fragile ecosystem and demanding that the Union Territory be provided safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution since 2023. Last year, he held a 35-day fast to press the statehood demand. This soon turned into a violent protest, following which Wangchuk called off his fast saying that his "message of peaceful path had failed".

The detention of the activist, a key figure in the five-year-long agitation for Ladakh's rights, had drawn strong reactions from the opposition leaders - who blamed the central government's handling of the situation.

Gitanjali Angmo, Wangchuk's wife and educator, had challenged his detention in the Supreme Court. During the hearing, the top court had pulled up the Centre over the translation of Wangchuk's speech - based on which he was detained.

According to the court, there was a "certain malice" if the transcription of a 3-minute speech runs for 7-8 minutes.