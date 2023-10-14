Actor Sonam Kapoor Sends Legal Notice To YouTuber For Cracking Jokes On Her

Raginyy had 6,000 subscribers on YouTube when she received the notice.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has sent a legal notice to a YouTuber who made fun of the actor's remarks in one of her videos. The notice stated that the video, posted by content creator Raginyy, had an adverse impact on the reputation of Ms Kapoor, her husband Anand Ahuja, and their fashion brands.

The 'Aisha' actor has tied up with a legal reputation for actively addressing such defamatory remarks, online harassment, and unfavourable reviews on the internet.

Raginyy shared the notice on her Instagram and YouTube accounts with the caption, "She who must not be named".

"The reported fake post is illegally uploaded content belonging to our client Ms Sonam Kapoor Ahuja," the notice said, referring to the video where she had roasted Sonam Kapoor.

"These actions are not authorised by our clients. Kindly delete the reported link and ensure that you do not allow your platform to be used for the mentioned activities," it added.

In the notice, the YouTuber was also told that if she does not heed the request, Sonam Kapoor may proceed with "necessary action to safeguard her reputation".

Raginyy said that the video, which reportedly got her the notice, was about statements that Sonam Kapoor had made at some public events.

"The video was about dumb statements made by Sonam Kapoor. But in the starting, I said that whatever statements the actor has made, we make similar ones too at times. It is a normal human thing to say dumb things sometimes. I have defended Sonam more than I insulted her in that video," she said.

As soon as the news of the notice broke out, several people on social media hit out at the actor saying that there was nothing "offensive" in the roast video.

Sonam Kapoor recently represented India at the UK-India Week 2023. She was invited to the prestigious event by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

On the acting front, Sonam Kapoor recently featured in the movie 'Blind'. Marking her digital debut, the film's overarching theme was aimed at shedding light on the life of a visually impaired individual, giving marginalised voices a platform.