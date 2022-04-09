Sonam Kapoor's Delhi Home Robbed; Cash, Jewellery Worth 2.4 Crores Stolen

The robbery took place at their family home in Amrita Shergil Marg on February 11. (File photo)

Cash and jewellery worth Rs 2.4 crores were stolen from actor Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's Delhi residence in February, the police said in a press release today.

The robbery took place on February 11 and the complaint was lodged before the police on February 23, nearly two weeks after the crime, the statement said.

An FIR was registered immediately and an investigation has been started on the matter, they said.

"A complaint was made on 23.02.22 that there was a theft at R/o Harish Ahuja, Amrita Shergil Marg. They complained that some cash and jewellery combined worth 2.4 crore was stolen. They had noticed it on 11.02.22 but complained only on 23.02.22. Immediately FIR was registered and an investigation started. Teams have been formed and an examination of the evidence is underway. Further investigation is in process," the police said in a press release.

This is the second incident connected with Sonam Kapoor.

In March, the police had reported that the actor's father-in-law was duped of over ₹ 27 crore in a highly innovative cyber fraud.

The police said that the tricksters duped Ms Kapoor's father-in-law Harish Ahuja's Faridabad-based firm, Shahi Export Factory, by misappropriating Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies licences, meant for his firm, on the basis of his forged Digital Signature Certificate and encashing them.

Nine people were arrested from different places in the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka, based on the investigation on the complaint that was lodged in July last year.