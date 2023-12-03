'Some Saying Today's Hat-Trick Guarantee Of 2024 Hat-Trick': PM

Some people are saying this hat trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory. Today's mandate proves people have zero-tolerance towards corruption, appeasement and dynastic politics.

Today, people believe that only BJP can end these three bad things. The campaign against corruption is getting good support. Those parties and leaders who have no shame in standing with corrupt people are getting a clear warning from voters.

This is a big lesson for the Congress and their alliance. Just by some families coming together, the photo can be good, but it can't win the trust of the country's people.

To earn citizens' hearts, one must be ready to serve the country. But the ghamandiya (full of pride) alliance doesn't have it.