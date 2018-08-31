Some Leaders Not Letting UP Government Work: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Om Prakash Rajbhar said some leaders are not allowing the Yogi government to function properly.

Senior minister Om Prakash Rajbhar today said some leaders and bureaucrats were not letting the Yogi Adityanath government work properly.

"Some leaders and bureaucrats are not allowing the Yogi government to function properly... the bureaucrats are dominating... some leaders too are creating hurdles," Mr Rajbhar told media.

The minister for Backward Class Development and Department of Disabled Peoples' Welfare, who has often embarrassed the government with his outbursts, said he had a personal friendship with BJP president Amit Shah and his party SBSP will remain with it till 2022.

"But if the BJP government does anything wrong, we will oppose it," said the SBSP president.

Speaking on the recent controversy over SC/ST(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Mr Rajbhar supported the Supreme Court decision and alleged that the Central government acted under pressure which was not correct.

"The government need not take decisions under pressure. It can create conflict in the society," the minister added.