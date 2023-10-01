BJP MPs Tried To Create False Narrative: Danish Ali, Abused In Parliament

BSP MP Danish Ali Sunday alleged that some BJP parliamentarians like Nishikant Dubey were trying to create a false narrative against him after the ruling party's Lok Sabha member Ramesh Bidhuri used derogatory words against him in the House.

"But they have failed miserably as truth is truth," Mr Ali said, addressing people in his Amroha parliamentary constituency. He, however, appealed to the youth not to protest, to have patience and counter hate with love.

The opposition parties, which have demanded the strictest action including suspension of Mr Bidhuri for his "vile and communal" remarks during a discussion on the success of Chandrayaan-3 in Lok Sabha last month, have been hitting out at the BJP, alleging that it was trying to defend its MP instead of punishing him.

The issue now stands referred to the House privileges committee.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to form an inquiry committee to look into statements made by Danish Ali, alleging that the BSP MP made "highly objectionable" remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that provoked Bidhuri.

Mr Dubey was, however, categorical in condemning Mr Bidhuri's comments, saying no decent society can justify them and they cannot be condemned enough.

BJP MPs Ravi Kishan Shukla and Harnath Singh Yadav also wrote to the Speaker on Sunday, questioning Mr Ali's conduct in the House and demanding a probe into it.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)