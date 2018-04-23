Soli Sorabjee Welcomes Vice President's Decision To Reject Motion To Impeach Chief Justice "The vice president has applied his mind. He has consulted legal experts and has come to a decision. We did not want the matter hanging indefinitely," Me Sorabjee said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee welcomed Vice President's move to reject motion to impeach CJI Dipak Misra New Delhi: Eminent jurist Soli Sorabjee today said that the Congress-led opposition had no chance to succeed in the Supreme Court against Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu's decision rejecting impeachment notice against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.



When asked about the procedure ahead if the opposition moves the Supreme Court to challenge the decision of Mr Naidu, who is the Rajya Sabha chairman, Mr Sorabjee said "I don't see chances of the writ petition (challenging the Naidu's decision) succeeding."



Reacting to Venkaiah Naidu's order rejecting the impeachment notice against the Chief Justice of India moved by 64 Rajya Sabha lawmakers, the former Attorney General of India said that the Rajya Sabha chairman has "applied his mind" after consulting legal experts on the issue.



"The vice president has applied his mind. He has consulted legal experts and has come to a decision. We did not want the matter hanging indefinitely."



"He (Venkaiah Naidu) has gone into the matter and found no merit in it and no ground for impeachment, therefore, he rejected it," Mr Sorabjee told a TV channel.



The Vice President has rejected the impeachment notice against the Chief Justice of India, citing lack of substantial merit in it.



"We cannot allow any of our pillars of governance to be weakened by any thought, word or action," the vice president said in his order.



Seven opposition parties led by the Congress had last week moved a notice before him for impeachment of the Chief Justice of India on five grounds of "misbehavior".



This is the first time ever that an impeachment notice has been filed against the Chief Justice of India.





