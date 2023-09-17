Soldier On Leave Kidnapped From His Manipur Home, Killed

The army soldier was kidnapped by armed men from his home around 10 AM yesterday

An Army soldier was killed after being kidnapped from his home in a village in Manipur. Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom, who was on leave, was kidnapped from his home in Imphal West district on Saturday. His body was found this morning.

He was kidnapped by unidentified armed men from his home around 10 AM yesterday. According to his 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, three men entered their home while his father and he were working on the porch.

The men placed a pistol on Sepoy Kom's head and forced him into a white vehicle, his son told police.

His body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head.

Sepoy Kom is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

"We strongly condemn the killing of Sep Serto Thangthang Kom and stand by his family in these difficult times," the Army said in a statement.

The last rites shall be conducted as per the wishes of the family, as per an official statement. Army has rushed a team to assist the family in all manners possible, it said.