Soldier Killed In Action In Counter-Terror Op In Jammu And Kashmir

A soldier was killed during a counter terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag, official sources said.

Acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in Watnar area of Kokernag in the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

As the army troops formed a cordon, they came under heavy firing. In the encounter that followed, a soldier was killed.

There is no clarity if terrorists are still holed up in the area or they have managed to escape after shootout.

The police said the operation is underway.