Soldier Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

The terrorists threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.

All India | | Updated: March 30, 2019 17:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Soldier Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

A soldier suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast. (Representational)


Srinagar: 

A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The terrorists threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.

He said a soldier suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the terrorists.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

security force personnelGrenade attackJammu And Kashmire Pulwama

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Nirav ModiRail Vikas Nigam IPOPulwamaP RajagopalElection 2019Live TVIPL 2019PNR StatusEntertainment NewsUpcoming MoviesIPL TicketsLemon SyrupTejashwi YadavCongress ListWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................