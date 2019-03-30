Soldier Injured In Grenade Attack In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

A soldier suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast. (Representational)

A security force personnel was injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama town in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.

The terrorists threw a grenade at security force personnel posted on law and order duty in Pulwama town this afternoon, a police official said.

He said a soldier suffered minor injuries due to the grenade blast.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched for the terrorists.

