Soldier Dies In Mine Blast In Jammu And Kashmir

Vigil has been stepped up along the border to counter any attempts of infiltration. (File)

An Army jawan died in a mine blast in Nowgam sector of Kashmir's Kupwara district, an Army official said on Tuesday.

The soldier was killed when he accidentally stepped on the mine while patrolling in Nowgam on Monday night.

Vigil has been stepped up along the border to counter any attempts of infiltration.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.