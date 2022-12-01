Soldier Arrested For Allegedly Killing Wife In UP

The police carried out a 75-day-long investigation into the case.

Bareilly police on Thursday arrested a soldier posted at Jat Regiment for allegedly killing his wife.

The deceased wife, identified as Shikha - a female police constable was posted at Cantt police station in Bareilly, the police said.

Officials said that the accused, identified as Akash, was posted as a constable at Jat regiment in Bareilly, and he was arrested on Thursday.

The victim, identified as Shikha, was found dead on September 15, and the accused husband was absconding since then.

The police carried out a 75-day-long investigation into the case.

During the post-mortem examination, it was found that the victim was poisoned, and the body also had injury marks.

The viscera report revealed that the victim was poisoned. Following this, the Bareilly police contacted the Jat regiment authorities and arrested the accused.

