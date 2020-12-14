Solar Eclipse 2020: Where Will Solar Eclipse Be Best Visible? Find Out Here

Solar Eclipse 2020: Total solar eclipse will be visible in parts of South America

Today is the last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020. This will be a total Solar Eclipse. "The Moon's fast-moving shadow makes landfall in Chile, just south of Santiago, then crosses Argentina," according to astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson. The point of greatest eclipse will occur 29 km northwest of Sierra Colorada in Argentina. The Surya Grahan will not be visible in India but people who are enthusiastic about sky watching can see it on the NASA's live link. Today's solar eclipse comes close on the heels of another dramatic cosmic event, the Geminids meteor shower.

A total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun completely, while a partial eclipse happens when the Moon covers only part of the Sun. Next year, that is, in 2021, two Solar Eclipses will occur. The first one during the mid-year, on June 10, and the second on December 4. The Solar Eclipse in June next year will be an annular one.

