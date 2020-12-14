Solar Eclipse 2020: Where Will Solar Eclipse Be Best Visible? Find Out Here

Today is the last Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan of 2020. This will be a total Solar Eclipse. "The Moon's fast-moving shadow makes landfall in Chile, just south of Santiago, then crosses Argentina," according to astrophysicist, Neil deGrasse Tyson. The point of greatest eclipse will occur 29 km northwest of Sierra Colorada in Argentina. The Surya Grahan will not be visible in India but people who are enthusiastic about sky watching can see it on the NASA's live link. Today's solar eclipse comes close on the heels of another dramatic cosmic event, the Geminids meteor shower.
A total Solar Eclipse occurs when the Moon blocks the Sun completely, while a partial eclipse happens when the Moon covers only part of the Sun. Next year, that is, in 2021, two Solar Eclipses will occur. The first one during the mid-year, on June 10, and the second on December 4. The Solar Eclipse in June next year will be an annular one.
Solar Eclipse 2020: Here's All About Today's Surya Grahan
- Solar Eclipse will begin at 7:03 pm (IST) and will continue till 12:23 am on December 15. It is will peak at 9:43 pm.
- Surya Grahan will not be visible in India as it will occur in late evening
- Total Solar Eclipse will best be visible from parts of Chile and Argentina in South America
- Sky-watchers in Chile and Argentina can witness up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the moon blocks the sun
- Southern parts of South America, south-west Africa and Antarctica will witness partial Solar Eclipse
- US space agency NASA will provide a live link for people to watch the Solar Eclipse from anywhere in the world
- Apart from Sunday's Solar Eclipse, there were four penumbral Lunar Eclipses in 2020
- In most years, there are two Surya Grahans.
- The maximum number Solar Eclipses in a year was last seen in 1935, according to the NASA. Such an event will again take place in 2206
- Since the Surya Grahan will not be visible in India, rituals followed by Hindus will not be applicable, according to drikpanchang.com.