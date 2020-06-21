Solar Eclipse 2020: A Look At Surya Grahan In Pictures

Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan has started. People in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana other states in northern India and Maharashtra can see the cosmic event.

Solar Eclipse 2020: A Look At Surya Grahan In Pictures

Solar Eclipse 2020: Surya Grahan as seen from Maharashtra

New Delhi:

Surya Grahan 2020 or the first solar eclipse of the year has started. People in Gujarat, Rajasthan, other states in northern India and Maharashtra can see the cosmic event. This year it is an annular eclipse also called the 'ring of fire'. The majestic event started at 9:15 am and will reach its peak at 12:10 pm in India. The annular eclipse is visible from parts of Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia.

Solar Eclipse 2020: Here's a look in pictures

Annular solar eclipse explained

An annular solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is farthest from the Earth, and on the same plane as the Earth and the Sun, and blocks most of the Sun. At some point during the eclipse, the Moon will be perfectly aligned in the centre of the Sun, revealing a circle of brightness or "ring of fire" or annular shape of the Sun for us to witness.

According to data by NASA, the Moon will block 99.4 percent of the Sun at its peak and will be visible from Northern India.

Comments
Solar Eclipse 2020Surya Grahan 2020

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter