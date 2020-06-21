Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: 'Ring Of Fire' Visible From Parts Of India

Solar Eclipse 2020 Updates: Ring of Fire visible from Maharashtra today.

The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, has become visible in India, with social media flooded with pictures from the rare celestial event. This is the first solar eclipse of 2020. Skywatchers living within a narrow band covering parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand will be able to see the "ring of fire" with much clarity.

The first solar eclipse of this year which coincides with the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere has the longest day, will be an annular eclipse. Apart from India, the eclipse will be visible in Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China.

The eclipse started around 10:20 am and is expected to end around 2:20 pm. It also known as Surya Grahan in India.

The eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short duration of time. It may cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the sun.

"Annular solar eclipse is a particular case of the total solar eclipse. Like the total solar eclipse, the moon is aligned with the sun. However, on that day, the apparent size of the moon happens to be a wee smaller than the sun. Hence the moon covers the central part of the sun, and the rim of the sun appear like a "ring of fire" in the sky for a very brief moment" Samir Dhurde of The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics said.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on the solar eclipse:

Jun 21, 2020 11:06 (IST) "Maximum Eclipse" to be witnessed around 12:10 PM

Arcing eastward across Africa and Asia, it will reach "maximum eclipse" -- with a perfect solar halo around the Moon -- over Uttarakhand at 12:10 PM.

More spectacular, but less long-lived: the exact alignment of the Earth, Moon and Sun will be visible for only 38 seconds.

"The annular eclipse is visible from about two percent of Earth surface," Florent Delefie, an astronomer and the Paris Observatory, told news agency AFP. "It's a bit like switching from a 500-watt to a 30-watt light bulb," he added. "It's a cold light, and you don't see as well."

Jun 21, 2020 11:02 (IST) Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 1:32 PM with maximum visibility of the eclipse at 11:42 IST.

Jun 21, 2020 10:58 (IST) Several temples shut in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and other parts Madhya Pradesh: Portals of temples in Bhopal remain closed in the light of #SolarEclipse2020 today.



The solar eclipse will start at 9:15 AM today and will be visible until 3:04 PM.

Jun 21, 2020 10:53 (IST) Obscuration of sun by the moon expected to be nearly 98.6%

In India, the obscuration of the sun by the moon at the time of greatest phase of the annular eclipse will be nearly 98.6 percent, the Press Information Bureau said in a statement.

"Obscuration of the sun by the moon at the time of greatest phase of partial eclipse will be around 94 percent in Delhi, 66 percent in Kolkata, 62 percent in Mumbai, 37 percent in Bangalore, 34 percent in Chennai."

Jun 21, 2020 10:48 (IST) Solar Eclipse visible from Jaipur

The Solar Eclipse can be seen in the skies of Jaipur, Rajasthan.

However, this time there are no arrangements to show the eclipse in BM Birla Planetarium campus in the city due to the coronavirus pandemic, Sandip Bhattacharya, Assistant Director of BM Birla Planetarium, told news agency ANI.

"This is the only solar eclipse visible from India this year. One should never try to watch the solar eclipse with bare eyes. Special eyeglasses or 14 number welding glasses can be used to view the eclipse. During the solar eclipse, the moon comes between the Earth and the Sun," he said.



Jun 21, 2020 10:37 (IST) #WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020



It will start at 9:15 AM and will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.

Jun 21, 2020 10:37 (IST) Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today.



The solar eclipse will be visible until 3:04 PM. The maximum eclipse will take place at 12:10 IST.