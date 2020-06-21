Solar Eclipse 2020 Live Updates: 'Ring Of Fire' Visible From Parts Of India

The annular solar eclipse, popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, has become visible in India, with social media flooded with pictures from the rare celestial event. This is the first solar eclipse of 2020. Skywatchers living within a narrow band covering parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Uttarakhand will be able to see the "ring of fire" with much clarity.
The first solar eclipse of this year which coincides with the summer solstice, when the Northern Hemisphere has the longest day, will be an annular eclipse. Apart from India, the eclipse will be visible in Congo, Sudan, Ethiopia, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Pakistan, and China.
The eclipse started around 10:20 am and is expected to end around 2:20 pm. It also known as Surya Grahan in India.
The eclipsed sun should not be viewed with the naked eye, even for a very short duration of time. It may cause permanent damage to the eyes leading to blindness even when the moon covers most portion of the sun.
"Annular solar eclipse is a particular case of the total solar eclipse. Like the total solar eclipse, the moon is aligned with the sun. However, on that day, the apparent size of the moon happens to be a wee smaller than the sun. Hence the moon covers the central part of the sun, and the rim of the sun appear like a "ring of fire" in the sky for a very brief moment" Samir Dhurde of The Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics said.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on the solar eclipse:
Gujarat: #SolarEclipse2020 seen in the skies of Gandhinagar.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Madhya Pradesh: Portals of temples in Bhopal remain closed in the light of #SolarEclipse2020 today.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
#WATCH Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu witnesses #SolarEclipse2020- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
Delhi: #SolarEclipse2020 as seen in the skies of the national capital today.- ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
