Solar Eclipse 2020: Catch The Solar Eclipse Wherever You Are

Solar Eclipse 2020: Today is the last Surya Grahan of the year; watch it live

All Updates About Today's Solar Eclipse Or Surya Grahan

It has been a treat for sky-watchers for the last two days. A total Solar Eclipse or Surya Grahan close on the heels of the stunning Geminids meteor shower. Today's Solar Eclipse will not be visible in India but you can catch it "wherever in the world you are". People can watch it live on NASA's virtual link. Sky-watchers in parts of Chile and Argentina can witness up to two minutes and ten seconds of darkness during the day as the Moon blocks the Sun. This Solar Eclipse is the last one of 2020.

Solar Eclipse 2020 time

Surya Grahan will start at 7:03 pm (IST) and end at 12:23 am (IST) on December 15.

The time of maximum eclipse is at 9:43 p.m. (IST)

(Source: timeanddate.com)

Solar Eclipse 2020: How can you watch it?

Chile and Argentina will experience a total Solar Eclipse. NASA will share live images of the eclipse starting at 9:40 a.m. EST on NASA TV and the agency's website. "A total solar eclipse will pass over Chile and Argentina...meaning that the Moon will line up just right between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth's surface. Learn how you can catch it, no matter where in the world you are," the US space agency tweeted.





A total solar eclipse will pass over Chile and Argentina on Dec. 14 — meaning that the Moon will line up just right between the Sun and Earth, casting its shadow on Earth's surface. Learn how you can catch it, no matter where in the world you are: https://t.co/WlAEVmA4tBpic.twitter.com/p4t4ZggcwO — NASA (@NASA) December 13, 2020

A total Solar Eclipse gives scientists the chance to study the Earth's atmosphere under an unusual circumstance: "the sudden, localized onset of nighttime conditions, outside the usual day-night cycle," according to the NASA. This helps scientists study how the Sun's energy affects the Earth's atmosphere.